Major accident on US-290 outbound at Kickapoo -- @JeffEhlingABC13 is live, and I have alternate routes @abc13houston #kattraffic #ABC13 — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) February 14, 2017

An 18-wheeler with a load of pipe was outbound on 290 and struck a concrete retaining wall Monday night.The fuel tank ruptured and a fire engulfed the 18-wheeler around 10:15pm.The burning fuel then consumed a second 18-wheeler loaded with ground rubber tires.Both drivers are fine but the outbound lanes of 290 just before FM2920 are still closed.One truck has been moved off the roadway while the other one is still being loaded onto a flat bed trailer.The accident may have caused damage to the roadway so before the road can't reopen officials with TXDOT Will have to inspect the road to make sure it's safe for traffic.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.