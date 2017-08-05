Toddler airlifted from Carnival cruise that left Galveston

(Shutterstock)

TAMPA, Florida (KTRK) --
A toddler on a cruise that left Galveston had to be airlifted to a Florida hospital after falling from a balcony, Carnival officials confirm.

The accident happened on the Carnival Breeze on Friday afternoon. According to a Carnival spokeswoman, the child fell from her family's stateroom balcony to an outdoor deck one level below.

According to the Coast Guard District 7 in Miami, the young girl sustained facial injuries. The Coast Guard arrived at the ship around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The young girl was in stable condition after the accident and was airlifted to Tampa "as a precaution," the Carnival spokesperson added.

The Carnival Breeze departed Galveston on July 30 for a voyage to the Caribbean. The accident did not impact the ship's journey.

