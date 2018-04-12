Texas EquuSearch has joined the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office in a search for a missing woman in Clear Lake.Sharon Lynne Goldstein, 54, was last seen Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. leaving her home in the 1300 block of Ramada Drive.Investigators said she had no ID, money or phone in her possession when she left the home.Goldstein suffers from a mental health condition, authorities said.She is described as 5'6" tall, weighing 165 pounds with gray shoulder-length hair.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Pct. 8 Constable's Office at (281) 488-4040 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.