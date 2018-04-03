Teen robs and kills man leaving for work at apartments in SW Houston, police say

Detectives are on the scene of a deadly shooting not far from an elementary school in southwest Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a teenager robbed, shot and killed a man who was on his way to work in southwest Houston Tuesday morning.

This happened at an apartment complex on 8404 South Course, not far from Landis Elementary School.

Authorities tell ABC13 the teen showed up to the building with the intention to rob, however it's unclear if this man was targeted.



The victim was shot at least once before he died.

The man was also with his son at the time.

No word on the son's age. He was not hurt.

Authorities say the suspect left the scene shortly before officers arrived.


Detectives are now working to release surveillance video of the crime.

