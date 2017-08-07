Teen disappears while swimming in Brazos River in Richmond

Richmond police said a teen disappeared while swimming near George Park.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are searching for a teen who disappeared while swimming in the Brazos River in Richmond.

There are very few details right now, but Richmond police said two teens were swimming near George Park when one of them went under water.

The teen came back up about 50 yards away, but then went back under. The teen has not been seen since.

Officials are using helicopters and boats to try and locate the missing teen.

