HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The teen charged in the drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy could go before a judge as early as Friday.
The child, Tristian Hutchins, died last week. He was shot outside a Third Ward shopping center more than a month ago.
The suspect, 18-year-old Devonte Lockett, spent the night in jail.
Lockett was arrested Thursday night and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the death of Hutchins.
Hutchins was shot in the head in a March 1 drive-by shooting as his mother ran inside a Third Ward salon.
The boy's 5-year-old sister was shot in the leg. She survived. A third sibling was not injured in the shooting.
HPD Homicide has arrested Devonte Lockett, 17, & charging him with March 1 murder of 8-year-old Tristian Hutchins as Tristian & his younger sister sat in a car at 3944 Scott St. Mayor @SylvesterTurner & I will discuss further tomorrow at 2 p.m. press conference at HPD HQ. pic.twitter.com/LGVnAIIBR0— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) April 6, 2018
Lockett is no stranger to police.
According to documents, he was previously charged for evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and for carrying a handgun in a motor vehicle.
Hutchins was the 10th child shot and killed in Houston in the past year, police say.
News of the child's murder sent shockwaves through the community, with even Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo weighing in on the crime.
Mayor Turner tweeted after hearing the news of Lockett's arrest, saying, "Violence against our kids will not be tolerated. We will work overtime and spend whatever it takes to protect our children."
Violence against our kids will not be tolerated. We will work overtime and spend whatever it takes to protect our children. In this case, I want to thank law enforcement and more importantly the community for providing the needed information that led to this arrest. st— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 6, 2018
The mayor and Chief Acevedo plan to release more details on the case in a joint press conference on Friday afternoon.