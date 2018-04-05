Teen suspect charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 8-year-old in Houston

Devonte Lockett, 18, has been charged in the drive-by shooting that led to the death of 8-year-old Tristian Hutchins.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An arrest has been made in the case of a drive-by shooting that led to the death of an 8-year-old boy.

According to authorities, Devonte Lockett, 18, was arrested Thursday night.

The suspect was arrested in connection with the March 1st drive-by shooting of Tristian Hutchins, who was shot in the head in the Third Ward area.

Hutchins later died from his injuries.



According to documents, Lockett was previously charged for evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and for carrying a handgun in a motor vehicle.

Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said Hutchins is the 10th child to be shot and killed within the past year in the city.

At this time, Lockett is being held in the city jail.
