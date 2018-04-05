HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --An arrest has been made in the case of a drive-by shooting that led to the death of an 8-year-old boy.
According to authorities, Devonte Lockett, 18, was arrested Thursday night.
The suspect was arrested in connection with the March 1st drive-by shooting of Tristian Hutchins, who was shot in the head in the Third Ward area.
Hutchins later died from his injuries.
HPD Homicide has arrested Devonte Lockett, 17, & charging him with March 1 murder of 8-year-old Tristian Hutchins as Tristian & his younger sister sat in a car at 3944 Scott St. Mayor @SylvesterTurner & I will discuss further tomorrow at 2 p.m. press conference at HPD HQ. pic.twitter.com/LGVnAIIBR0— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) April 6, 2018
According to documents, Lockett was previously charged for evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and for carrying a handgun in a motor vehicle.
Young kids injured in driveby shooting while sitting in mom's car outside nail salon
Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said Hutchins is the 10th child to be shot and killed within the past year in the city.
RELATED: HPD takes aim at gangs after shooting deaths of 10 children
At this time, Lockett is being held in the city jail.