Top rated headphones to consider for dad this Father's Day

Consumer Reports has a list of the best headphones to consider for Dad this Father's Day. ((PRNewsFoto/ColorWare))

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One hot item on dad's gift wish list this year is going to be noise cancelling headphones. Don't waste your money on something that doesn't work!

Eyewitness News Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez has a list of the best rated headphones, according to Consumer Reports.

The Bose QuietControl 30 were the best rated portable headphones. You can save $50 by purchasing the Bose QuietComfort 20 which also received high marks.

Noise cancelling home headphones can cost around $300 or more. There are two value buys you might want to consider:

The JBL Everest Elite cost $200 and Beats by Dr. Dre Studio Wireless sell for $250 and each earned high marks.

If dad is active, sports headphones might be the way to go so he can use them during a workout or a run.

Jabra Sport Coach Wireless cost $120 and the JLab Audio Epic 2 also had great results and sell for $100.

For a wireless earphone, the only one that is recommended was the Jabra Elite Sport which sell for $250.

