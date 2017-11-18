Tesla unveils new all-electric semi truck

Tesla is electrifying the trucking world tonight.Just before 8:30 -- the Palo Alto-based electric car maker unveiled its new all-electric big-rig at an event in Hawthorne outside Los Angeles.Founder Elon Musk jumped out of the cab and explained the features.The Tesla semi can go zero to 60 in just five seconds unloaded, or 20 seconds fully loaded -- which is more than twice as fast as a regular diesel truck.It can tow a standard 80-thousand pounds and go 65 miles an hour up a five percent grade.The increased performance will help deliver goods faster.It also has improved safety features including shatter-proof glass and sensors to prevent the truck from a jackknife accident.The truck will go 500 miles on a single charge.Musk also unveiled another new vehicle -- a new roadster -- touting it as the fastest production car ever made -- with a zero to 60 time of just one-point-nine seconds and a top speed of more than 250 miles an hour.The car will not be available until 2020 and pricing has not been announced.