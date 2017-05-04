A new list of the most common computer passwords shows just how badly we need to start changing our own.There were a number of data breaches leaking people's login information online in 2016. In some cases, breaches have provided researchers with a look at people's security habits.Sadly, the password 123456 is the world's most popular password, according to security firm Keeper. In second place was 123456789.The third most common password is "Qwerty," which are the first six letters on the top left side of a computer keyboard.And believe it or not, people are still using "password" as their password. That was ranked as the eighth spot on the list.So did you change your password yet?