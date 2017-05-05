BUZZWORTHY

For $5,000, you can buy the world's fanciest toilet

EMBED </>More News Videos

Japanese company TOTO has some of the most advanced toilets in the world at a showroom in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO, California --
People who visit Japan often come back raving about the sushi, the public transit, and more recently the bathrooms.

Japanese company TOTO has some of the most advanced toilets in the world at their showroom in San Francisco.

"It's basically like going to the spa," TOTO Washlet assistant manager Amy Rubinger said.

SATURDAY AT 10 P.M.: A Houston master plumber shows off the Cadillac of these state-of-the-art toilets

To woo potential buyers, TOTO hosts Japanese culture events like tea and sake tastings at the showroom.

"And so people will come in to come to the events, and you know, we'll have a lot of food and drinks laid out, so they'll naturally gravitate toward the bathroom," Rubinger said.

TOTO hopes all this effort becomes a delicate way to bring Americans up to speed with a trend that's happening globally: high tech toilets.

Some of the toilets have heated seats, can clean themselves and even come with a built-in bidet that aims to put the 'rest' back into restroom.

The wraparound cosmic imagery on the showroom's walls isn't for sale, but the company does promise the cleansing warm water massage will feel like a trip to another world.

The only pain in the butt about all this: these toilets range anywhere from $1,500 to $5,000.

The manufacturers did point out however that you'll save money and trees by using less toilet paper with these high-tech toilets.

SATURDAY AT 10 P.M.: A Houston master plumber shows off the Cadillac of these state-of-the-art toilets

Click here for more information on TOTO.

Report a typo to the ABC13 digital staff

Related Topics:
technologytoiletbathroomhomeu.s. & worldbuzzworthySan FranciscoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
Athlete triumphs even as rare infection takes his legs
Kristen Bell sings in 'Frozen'-themed promposal
ARREST ME! This hot cop is turning heads on social media
AISD student accepted into 7 Ivy League schools
More buzzworthy
TECHNOLOGY
If this is your password, change it now!
What you need to know about Google Docs phishing scam
Cameras allow families to live-stream newborns from NICU
New Amazon Echo Look keeps track of your outfits
More Technology
Top Stories
Major crash causes big mess on Eastex Fwy at N. Loop
The Subway teen murder case: A timeline
ARREST ME! This hot cop is turning heads on social media
Here's what the Trump border wall might look like
Best places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo around Houston
DA's office recuses itself from David Temple case
Double shooting in Baytown leaves 1 dead and 1 injured
Show More
Home features Spurs-themed basketball court
Suspect charged with killing teen in Subway murder
Father killed outside SW Houston sports bar
Get free taxi or Uber rides on Cinco de Mayo
Free margaritas, music and more to start May!
More News
Top Video
Home features Spurs-themed basketball court
The Subway teen murder case: A timeline
Major crash causes big mess on Eastex Fwy at N. Loop
Father killed outside SW Houston sports bar
More Video