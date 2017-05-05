For $5,000, you can buy the world's fanciest toilet

SAN FRANCISCO, California --People who visit Japan often come back raving about the sushi, the public transit, and more recently the bathrooms.
Japanese company TOTO has some of the most advanced toilets in the world at their showroom in San Francisco.
"It's basically like going to the spa," TOTO Washlet assistant manager Amy Rubinger said.
SATURDAY AT 10 P.M.: A Houston master plumber shows off the Cadillac of these state-of-the-art toilets
To woo potential buyers, TOTO hosts Japanese culture events like tea and sake tastings at the showroom.
"And so people will come in to come to the events, and you know, we'll have a lot of food and drinks laid out, so they'll naturally gravitate toward the bathroom," Rubinger said.
TOTO hopes all this effort becomes a delicate way to bring Americans up to speed with a trend that's happening globally: high tech toilets.
Some of the toilets have heated seats, can clean themselves and even come with a built-in bidet that aims to put the 'rest' back into restroom.
The wraparound cosmic imagery on the showroom's walls isn't for sale, but the company does promise the cleansing warm water massage will feel like a trip to another world.
The only pain in the butt about all this: these toilets range anywhere from $1,500 to $5,000.
The manufacturers did point out however that you'll save money and trees by using less toilet paper with these high-tech toilets.
