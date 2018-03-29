Some application developers are hoping to help undocumented immigrants across the country.ABC13 found three apps that provide information and can alert family members.The app displays the latest immigration news and educates users on the deportation process.The app allows users to send a mass text message when in need of help. The text message will also include turn-by-turn GPS directions for family and friends to your location.With the press of a button, those who are subject to a police raid and risk deportation can send customized messages to a list of contacts. The message can alert family members, legal advocates and other contacts that you may have been detained.