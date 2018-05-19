Teacher indicted on child porn charges

A teacher in Arizona is indicted on child pornography charges. (KTRK)

MESA, Arizona --
An Arizona teacher and boys JV basketball coach is facing child pornography charges, after the FBI claims agents found photo of underage children on his computer.

In a grand jury indictment, the FBI says it found 15,000 files on Kyle Cummins' home computer. Agents claim many of of the images show naked girls, ages 10 to 12, posing for the camera.

When he was arrested, investigators said Cummins told them he only looked at child porn when his wife and son were out of the house.

Investigators add Cummins admitted he had been doing this for five or six years.
KLAS-TV reports one parent, Michelle Colberg, whose son used the weight room at Mountain View High School where Cummings taught, when asked for her reaction, said, "I'm, appalled. I mean I can't believe right here in the neighborhood, right next door."

Colberg continued as she described asking her son, "Is this the coach? It's just surprising. Yeah, it disgusts me."

After learning of the indictment, Mesa Public Schools said Cummins was sent home and placed on administrative leave.

His future with the district dependends on the outcome of the investigation.

Also, Cummins was ordered to not be on the grounds of Mountain View High School and ordered to stay with his mother.
