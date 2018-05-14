Man accused of murdering wife reportedly shoots himself during SWAT standoff near Katy

A woman is dead and her estranged husband is in the hospital after police say he shot himself during a SWAT standoff. (KTRK)

A SWAT standoff that lasted for several hours in Fort Bend County is over after police say a man murdered his wife, then tried to kill himself.

The standoff unfolded at an apartment complex on Katy-Flewellen Road near Gaston.

The suspect was brought out on a stretcher after reportedly shooting himself in the head while he was barricaded inside an apartment.

He was flown to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities say this all started when the man called his sister to say that he killed his estranged wife in the parking lot of her Harris County apartment.

His wife was dressed for work when he confronted her and found her speaking to another man in her complex, officials say.

Witnesses at the scene of the deadly shooting told ABC13 they heard a man yelling to call the police.

He and the victim were reportedly arguing. According to a witness, she was shot after that.

Investigators say the suspect also told his sister that he was going to his own apartment in Fort Bend County to kill himself.

The sister then called the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

During the standoff between the suspect and SWAT, deputies were heard shouting commands at him.

Nearby apartment residents were removed from the area as a safety precaution.

After the complex was cleared, the SWAT Team released tear gas canisters into the man's apartment.

That's when they found him alive and breathing inside the apartment with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was lying near the front door.

Authorities say the couple have a two-year-old together. Officials were concerned that a baby was inside the apartment during the standoff, but later determined the child was at another location with a relative.

Deputies also said there appeared to be domestic issues between the couple within the past ten days. They added that both the suspect and his wife had visited their offices separately before to report an issue.


Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls says his agency will work with the Harris County Sheriff's Office on the investigation.
