  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
YOUTUBE SHOOTING

Woman suspected of shooting 3 people at YouTube headquarters identified

EMBED </>More Videos

Police brief the media on shooting at YouTube in San Bruno, California

SAN BRUNO, California --
A woman suspected of opening fire at workers at YouTube headquarters has been preliminarily identified as Nasim Aghdam, law enforcement officials told ABC News.

Officials added Aghdam had previous California addresses in Riverside and San Diego.

READ MORE: Aghdam allegedly posted manifesto targeting YouTube's policies

Police said the woman went to the San Bruno, California complex and started firing. Three people were wounded.

The apparent shooter was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

Authorities did not immediately give details on Aghdam's connection to YouTube or any of the victims.

Two federal law enforcement officials told ABC News early indications point to the shooting being the result of a domestic situation.

The headquarters was evacuated shortly after the shooting and as officers swarmed the complex. San Bruno police reported receiving multiple 911 calls of the shooting at around 12:46 p.m. PT.

ABC News was in touch with employees who said they heard multiple gunshots. Those workers barricaded themselves after the initial shots. Many of those employees got out and were very shaken up, ABC reports.

Police earlier advised people to stay away from the area.


ATF is also responding to the scene.



San Francisco General Hospital, a trauma center, reported receiving patients from the "YouTube" incident. The hospital listed the following patients from the scene:
  • 32-year-old woman in serious condition
  • 27-year-old woman in fair condition
  • 36-year-old man in critical condition


Google, the parent company of YouTube, also confirmed an active investigation at the video website campus.


Aerial images over the campus show law enforcement approaching the building with guns drawn. Employees are seen being evacuated with arms overhead, and the campus is flanked with dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
policeinvestigationyoutubeu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOUTUBE SHOOTING
YouTube shooter identified as disgruntled user of site
Twitter tries to stop misinformation following YouTube shooting
More youtube shooting
Top Stories
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Houston area until midnight
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
YouTube shooter identified as disgruntled user of site
Astros championship ring embodies 'Houston Strong'
Astros carry Reddick's grand slam to win over Orioles
Witness: Bus driver fell asleep before deadly crash in Mexico
Off-duty firefighter helped save man's life in FB Live shooting
Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional
Show More
Rockets regain groove, cruise in win vs. Wizards
FINALLY: Astros get their World Series championship rings
Prosecutors: Teen sold to sex trafficker for $250 before murder
Historic Houston neighborhood in crater-filled construction limbo
What's your Astros memorabilia worth? Collector weighs in
More News
Top Video
Astros carry Reddick's grand slam to win over Orioles
Astros championship ring embodies 'Houston Strong'
Rockets regain groove, cruise in win vs. Wizards
Witness: Bus driver fell asleep before deadly crash in Mexico
More Video