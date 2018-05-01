EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3413907" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police shoot resident while serving search warrant in League City

A suspect was fatally shot by authorities who were serving a search warrant at a home in League City.At 5 a.m., the League City Police Department served a warrant at a home in the 300 block of Morningside Drive.During the execution of the warrant, police say a man in the home was shot by members of the entry team.The suspect died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.