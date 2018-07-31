Suspect sets fire inside N. Houston store and attacks workers

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Steven Romo speaks to a gas station worker who tried to confront a customer who set fire inside the store and then charged at him. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Clerks at a gas station in the Aldine area were shocked when a disgruntled customer returned and started a fire near the beverage section.

They tried to put out the flames, but say the suspect charged at them when they got close.

The whole incident was caught on surveillance video.

A clerk, who didn't want to be identified, said the ordeal started when the man pulled up to a gas pump and came inside rambling.

"He came. He just yelled like, 'Gas!' and I couldn't understand what he was saying," the clerk recalled.

The employees decided to call the police when they saw the man playing with the lighter in the parking lot.

When he came back inside, he put that lighter to use, even putting a box in flames.

The two workers tried to put out the fire, but the man had other plans.

"We even went out there and, like, started trying to put out the fire, but he started charging towards us," the clerk said.

Fortunately, an officer arrested the man, with camera capturing the suspect in handcuffs.

Authorities say the suspect is 27-year-old Richard Baxster. He has been charged with arson.

The flames were put out and there were no injuries.

Follow Steven Romo on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
caught on camerafirearsonHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News