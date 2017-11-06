One person is dead after a shooting in southeast Houston. The shooting took place in the 2900 block of Isabella at about 5:20 a.m.Police said witnesses reported hearing numerous gunshots in the area. Afterwards, they spotted the victim lying in the street and called authorities.Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived and attempted to render aid without success. Witnesses reported seeing someone described only as a black male dressed in black fleeing the area on a bicycle shortly after the shooting.A bicycle was seen abandoned in the street. It's not clear if it belonged to the victim.One man is confirmed dead. His age is not known.Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.