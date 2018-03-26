Students and parents were frightened by a social media threat made towards Bush High School Monday.Bush High School officials said a social media post made threatening statements against the campus.Officials were notified about the threats and immediately called police and warned students and parents.Authorities investigated the threats and set up extra security perimeters to ensure the safety of students and staff. Despite the school's efforts many frightened parents decided to pick up their kids from the campus early.Bush High School released the following statement concerning the threat."The social media post included threatening comments against Bush High School. When brought to our attention, we immediately notified law enforcement, and an investigation is currently underway. Please be assured that all students and staff are safe and we continue to operate on our normal schedule. As precautionary measures, we have secured all perimeters and will have extra police and District personnel on campus while they work to identify the source of the post. We are also closely monitoring campus visitors to help provide reassurance to our students."