There is currently a widespread power outage in our area due to a fire at a CenterPoint Energy facility in Texas City located on the intersection of FM 517 and State Highway 146. No injuries have been reported. — LeagueCityTX May 8, 2018

Hwy 146 has been reopened — City of Texas City (@CityofTexasCity) May 8, 2018

Flames and black smoke continue to rise from a CenterPoint Energy facility in Texas City.Officials say the fire exploded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the facility near FM 517 and Highway 146.A mineral oil fire is being blamed for the explosion. Fire crews say they must now wait for the oil to burn off before they can extinguish the fire themselves.Highway 146 was closed by emergency officials for part of the afternoon, but has since been reopened to traffic.Emergency officials say facilities in the industrial complex are experiencing power outages as a result of the fire.Larger than normal flares at neighboring chemical plants were expected as crews work to restore power to those facilities, Texas City OEM said on Facebook.Officials in League City tweeted that a widespread power outage in their area is also related to the fire.No injuries have been reported.