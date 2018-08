EMBED >More News Videos The stepmother of a missing 5-year-old boy is in custody as a massive search for the boy continues in Wichita, Kansas.

EMBED >More News Videos Investigators are combing a large park in Kansas as they follow up on tips about a missing 5-year-old boy.

The stepmother of a missing 5-year-old boy is in custody as a massive search for the boy continues in Wichita, Kansas.According to KAKE , Jail records show 26-year-old Emily Glass was booked just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for two counts of child endangerment. Lucas is still missing."The charges are related to new information gathered during this investigation," Deputy Police Chief Gavin Seiler said Wednesday afternoon. "Officers and investigators have been working on this case non-stop."Seiler said the two child endangerment counts are related to Lucas and a 1-year-old child. He did not release details on the alleged incidents, but said more charges could be coming.Wichita police have said that Glass last saw Lucas when she took a shower and then fell asleep. Officers were notified around 6:15 p.m. that the boy was missing."We hope that we are able to find Lucas," Seiler said.Meanwhile, Wichita police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation continue to search for the boy, who was last seen Saturday afternoon.The FBI deployed its Child Action Rapid Deployment team to assist in the search, and the Wichita Police Department activated its Emergency Operation Command Center.Lucas has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 60 pounds and is four feet tall. He was last known to be wearing black sweats, white socks and a gray shirt with a bear on it. Police say the child is a Pre-K student.Officer Charley Davidson with the Wichita Police Department said Tuesday morning that about 100 law enforcement officials are helping in the search for Lucas."We are going to be there as long as it takes," Officer Davidson said. "Right now, our concern is to find Lucas."Although people want to start search parties, Davidson said the department has adequate resources to search. He said the best thing people can do is submit tips by calling (316) 383-4661.Lucas' great-aunt Sally Rasmussen, who lives in New Mexico, told ABC News that she saw marks on the boy's arms and on his cheek in a photo she saw of him last May.Rasmussen, who said she's worked with at-risk youth before, said she is familiar with the possible signs of abuse and reported the marks to Kansas Child Protective Services.Rasmussen said relatives grew more concerned when Lucas and his father, Johnathan Hernandez, visited New Mexico in November. She said they told her they saw more signs of abuse and reported them to authorities in New Mexico.However, Rasmussen does not believe Lucas' father hurt his son."He loves his son dearly!" Rasmussen wrote in a Facebook message to ABC News.She added that she believes Hernandez, who often travels out of state for work, was out of town working when Lucas disappeared.The New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department told ABC News that its cases are confidential and did not confirm whether it has an open case involving Lucas.The Kansas Department for Children and Families, of which Child Protective Services is a part, said it couldn't share any information on its cases either but expressed worry for Lucas."We share the public's concern regarding Lucas Hernandez," Theresa Freed, communications director for Kansas DCF, said in a statement to ABC News. "In the event the agency has information, we will share it with law enforcement, assisting them as requested."Wichita police confirmed in a media briefing Monday that they have had contact with the family before, but did not elaborate on the nature of that contact.At a prayer vigil on Monday night, Lucas' father told ABC affiliate KAKE he was thankful for the community's help."I think it's good to see people in this community treating Lucas like he's their child," Hernandez said. "This is a serious thing and we want him home."The family is cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.ABC News has reached out to other relatives of Lucas, but did not immediately receive a response.