There is currently a widespread power outage in our area due to a fire at a CenterPoint Energy facility in Texas City located on the intersection of FM 517 and State Highway 146. No injuries have been reported. To check on the status of the outage, go to https://t.co/GkDsmWirSn pic.twitter.com/1Z9qECgL5v — LeagueCityTX (@LeagueCityTX) May 8, 2018

Hwy 146 has been reopened — City of Texas City (@CityofTexasCity) May 8, 2018

Officials in Texas City are urging residents to stay clear of a massive fire at a CenterPoint Energy facility.Firefighters were dispatched to the area near FM 517 and Highway 146, where heavy flames and black smoke erupted from a transformer Tuesday afternoon.SkyEye13 was over the scene a short time ago, where fire trucks and emergency vehicles were seen lining the roadway near the fire.The Texas City Office of Emergency Management sent out a robocall to residents in the area telling them there is no shelter in place at this time.Emergency officials say facilities in the industrial complex are experiencing power outages as a result of the fire.Larger than normal flares at neighboring chemical plants were expected as crews work to restore power to those facilities, Texas City OEM said on Facebook.Officials in League City tweeted that a widespread power outage in their area is also related to the fire.The cause of the fire was not immediately known. No injuries have been reported.