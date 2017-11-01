Spring business destroyed by overnight fire

A small business in Old Town Spring was destroyed by a fire overnight.Firefighters were called after someone driving by saw the Rockin My Gypsy Style retail store on fire, around 2:30 a.m.When firefighters arrived, the building was engulfed in flames. They were able to contain the fire, but the building was a total lost.The rain is keeping arson investigators from going inside to determine the cause of the fire. K9 dogs are arriving to the scene to sniff out any accelerants.No one was inside and there were no reported injuries.