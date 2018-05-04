SPORTS
Zlatan Ibrahimovic impact on MLS has been amazing - Philippe Senderos

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's move to LA Galaxy has had an "amazing" impact on MLS according to Philippe Senderos.

Ibrahimovic joined the Galaxy from Manchester United in March, and scored a brace on his debut against city rivals LAFC, including a 45-yard volley for the winner.

The Swedish striker has since featured on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, and Senderos, now of Houston Dynamo, has hailed the affect he has had on MLS.

""It's great that such a player comes to the MLS and brings all his experience and all his titles with him," he said to Omnisport.

"It's amazing to see that, in every game he's come in, people get excited and talk about the MLS and that's very important.

"Not only [do] they talk about the MLS, but also he provides the goods on the pitch, and that's very important."

While the Swedish Football Association ruled out a return for Ibrahimovic at the FIFA World Cup this summer, Senderos says he is not thinking about a similar return with Switzerland right now.

"The national team is very far away from me at the moment, I'm still recovering from my injury," he added.

"In football, you never know. I didn't think I was going to get called last time and I was called.

"Everything can happen but, at the moment, I concentrate on getting back and playing well for the Dynamo. That, for me, is the main focus."

Senderos insists his main goal is to help Houston qualify for the MLS playoffs.

"It is our goal, for sure," he said. "The whole team has worked really hard, we've done a very good preseason, we've changed a little bit the way we play and we've seen that in the games.

"The results have not followed at the moment but, if we continue believing in what we do, I'm sure the results will come.

"Our home games are very important. We start this weekend with LA, that's a huge game for us. We know how strong we've been in the past at home. Unfortunately, this year, we've lost a couple of games and that's not what we're about.

"We're very strong at home and we're going to make sure we're going to get the three points at home and try to do something special away from home. We've been much better this year away, we've played much better."

