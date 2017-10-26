It wasn't just the game Wednesday night, Houston has been on an emotional roller coaster for months.Many Houstonians still get calls from friends out of state asking how Houston is doing post-Harvey. That was until about Saturday.This story line unfolding at Minute Maid Park is one for the ages.Houston has weathered what few cities ever could and we're back baby, thanks to our baseball team."I think having the World Series is a shot in the arm and something to celebrate," said Downtown District Marketing Director Angie Bertinot.Experts tell ABC13 the Astros' success shifts the national conversation about Houston from being a city underwater to a city on the up.It's estimated 50 million people will watch the World Series, all those eyes are on us."It's a totally different image, a city that's open for business. They're not going to see rescues unless in the 9th inning. It shows Houston in a much more positive light," said Greater Houston Partnership Senior Vice President of Research, Patrick Jankowski.Marketing experts say the next few days, whether win or lose, this is exposure you simply can't buy on a national scale.