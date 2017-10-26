SPORTS

From Underwater to on Top: World Series changing conversation about Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

The Astros' success shifts the national conversation about Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
It wasn't just the game Wednesday night, Houston has been on an emotional roller coaster for months.

Many Houstonians still get calls from friends out of state asking how Houston is doing post-Harvey. That was until about Saturday.

This story line unfolding at Minute Maid Park is one for the ages.

Houston has weathered what few cities ever could and we're back baby, thanks to our baseball team.

"I think having the World Series is a shot in the arm and something to celebrate," said Downtown District Marketing Director Angie Bertinot.

Experts tell ABC13 the Astros' success shifts the national conversation about Houston from being a city underwater to a city on the up.

It's estimated 50 million people will watch the World Series, all those eyes are on us.

"It's a totally different image, a city that's open for business. They're not going to see rescues unless in the 9th inning. It shows Houston in a much more positive light," said Greater Houston Partnership Senior Vice President of Research, Patrick Jankowski.

Marketing experts say the next few days, whether win or lose, this is exposure you simply can't buy on a national scale.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportshurricane harveyhouston strongHouston Astrosworld seriesminute maid parkHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
World Series is a go! How Houston is preparing for games at MMP
TBT: Astroman lives atop Astrodome for 10 days
Dynamo hosts Sporting KC in MLS Playoffs
Astros' Hinch stands by struggling closer Giles
More Sports
Top Stories
National Archives release some long-secret JFK files
JJ Watt to distribute $30 mil of Harvey funds to 4 charities
Astros arrive back home to continue World Series
Accused killer stands trial decades after UT students killed
Heavy traffic expected city-wide for World Series weekend
Police: Suspect arrested in deadly Grambling State shootings
TBT: Astroman lives atop Astrodome for 10 days
School counselor now charged with 2nd sex crime
Show More
Dynamo hosts Sporting KC in MLS Playoffs
HPD officer one of 100+ 'Johns' arrested
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
Driver dies after slamming big rig into restaurant
WHAT A GAME! Astros win Game 2 in extra innings
More News
Top Video
Family travels to TX Children's for lifesaving fetal surgery
Heavy traffic expected city-wide for World Series weekend
TBT: Astroman lives atop Astrodome for 10 days
Workers put finishing touches on Ice Land
More Video