World Series Champs gear arrives at Academy stores

There are boxes and boxes of unopened Astros gear in the back of Academy stores closely guarded.

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
There are boxes and boxes of unopened Astros gear in the back of Academy Sports stores closely protected.

Those clothes declare the Astros the World Series winner, so they have to actually win the championship before employees can open those boxes. The MLB prints the gear after a team wins three games in the World Series.

After the Astros clinched the American League Championship, people were lining up at midnight for the official shirts.

You can only imagine the rush there's going to be for these shirts, if the Astros win.

If they don't win, they will be sent back to the manufacturer.

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

