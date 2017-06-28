SPORTS

What you need to know about new Rockets player Chris Paul

EMBED </>More Videos

Fun facts about Chris Paul. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul was traded to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Here are a few things you should know about the Rockets' newest guard:
  • Paul is a 6-foot-tall point guard.
  • He played two years at Wake Forest University before entering the NBA Draft.
  • Paul was a first round draft pick in 2005.
  • He is a 9-time all NBA player and 9-time all defensive team member.

  • Believe it or not, Paul has never been to a conference finals.
  • Paul averages 18.7 points a game.
  • And something you may not have known, but Paul is really into bowling.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sportsNBAbasketballHouston RocketsLos Angeles ClippersHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Rockets to acquire Chris Paul in blockbuster trade
Reaction roundup: NBA players stunned by Chris Paul trade to Rockets
Clippers guard Chris Paul traded to Rockets
Patrick Beverley writes farewell letter to Rockets fans
Vote: Biggest questions facing Rockets in aftermath of Chris Paul trade
More Sports
Top Stories
Clippers guard Chris Paul traded to Rockets
Tropical downpours are the biggest threat from today's scattered storms
2nd suspect arrested in 10-month-old's shooting death
Beauty queen dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend
Family: Woman ran over neighbor, shot him previously
Astros teach local kids about healthy living
Woman goes missing from group home in Rosenberg
Show More
Coach Tom Herman's Bellaire mansion has a new owner
3-year-old reaching new heights with 3-D hand
Police: Man helping lost toddler beaten and shamed
Major lane switch planned for Westheimer
Workers claim abuse while making Ivanka Trump shoes
More News
Top Video
Dog gets birthday party fit for a Disney princess
Woman goes missing from group home in Rosenberg
Five tips to avoid heat-related illness this summer
Dog balances two fidget spinners on head
More Video