Paul is a 6-foot-tall point guard.

He played two years at Wake Forest University before entering the NBA Draft.

Paul was a first round draft pick in 2005.

He is a 9-time all NBA player and 9-time all defensive team member.

Believe it or not, Paul has never been to a conference finals.

Paul averages 18.7 points a game.

And something you may not have known, but Paul is really into bowling.

Former Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul was traded to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.Here are a few things you should know about the Rockets' newest guard: