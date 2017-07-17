HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Now that the Houston Rockets are officially on the market, who would be interested in purchasing the team?
TILLMAN FERTITTA
Self-made billionaire Tillman Fertitta expressed his interest in purchasing the Houston Rockets to ABC13. Fertitta is the CEO of Landry's Inc., and is the chairman of the University of Houston Board of Regents.
"I have an interest, these are big shoes to fill," Fertitta said. "Les Alexander has done a tremendous job."
Fertitta said he would purchase the Rockets by himself if the number was reasonable.
"If it's an unreasonable number, I'll pull a group together and if it's a crazy number I won't participate," he said.
He also promised to keep the Rockets in Houston.
Tilman Fertitta offered $81 million for the Rockets in 1993 (lost by $4 million).— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 17, 2017
If he wants them now, he'll have to pay $1.5 Billion+.
MATTRESS MACK
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is the owner and operator of the Gallery Furniture franchise in Houston. ABC13 has confirmed his interest in the team.
During the Houston Astros 2014 season, Mattress Mack offered a promotion that refunded furniture purchase prices to 500 customers.
POTENTIAL OVERSEAS INTEREST
With the international success of Hall of Famer Yao Ming, the Rockets remain a top team in Asia. ESPN's Darren Rovell said there could be potential interest in Asia.
Rockets are top team in Asia. Could boost value on sale, especially if Asian interests get involved.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 17, 2017