TILLMAN FERTITTA

Tilman Fertitta offered $81 million for the Rockets in 1993 (lost by $4 million).



If he wants them now, he'll have to pay $1.5 Billion+. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 17, 2017

MATTRESS MACK

POTENTIAL OVERSEAS INTEREST

Rockets are top team in Asia. Could boost value on sale, especially if Asian interests get involved. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 17, 2017

Now that the Houston Rockets are officially on the market, who would be interested in purchasing the team Self-made billionaire Tillman Fertitta expressed his interest in purchasing the Houston Rockets to ABC13. Fertitta is the CEO of Landry's Inc., and is the chairman of the University of Houston Board of Regents."I have an interest, these are big shoes to fill," Fertitta said. "Les Alexander has done a tremendous job."Fertitta said he would purchase the Rockets by himself if the number was reasonable."If it's an unreasonable number, I'll pull a group together and if it's a crazy number I won't participate," he said.He also promised to keep the Rockets in Houston.Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is the owner and operator of the Gallery Furniture franchise in Houston. ABC13 has confirmed his interest in the team.During the Houston Astros 2014 season, Mattress Mack offered a promotion that refunded furniture purchase prices to 500 customers.With the international success of Hall of Famer Yao Ming, the Rockets remain a top team in Asia. ESPN's Darren Rovell said there could be potential interest in Asia.