SPORTS

Playoff scenarios for the Houston Texans

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Houston Texans could either the Chiefs, Raiders or Dolphins in the playoffs. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans are heading to the playoffs but who they will face is still undetermined.

The Texans are locked in as the fourth seed after beating the Bengals 12-10 on Christmas Eve. That means the Texans will host either the Kansas City Chiefs, the Miami Dolphins or the Oakland Raiders in the wild card playoff game.

Here are the different scenarios that will determine which team the Texans will face:

The Texans will play the Kansas City Chiefs if:
- The Chiefs beat the San Diego Chargers and the Oakland Raiders beat the Denver Broncos on Sunday
- The Chiefs lose to Chargers and the Miami Dolphins lose to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Texans will play The Oakland Raiders if:

The Raiders lose to the Broncos and the Chiefs beat the Chargers on Sunday.
Note: Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr is out indefinitely with a broken fibula in his right leg. The injury occurred on Sunday against the Colts. Backup quarterback Matt McGloin is now starting for the Raiders.

The Texans will play the Miami Dolphins if:

The Dolphins beat the Patriots and the Chiefs lose to the Chargers on Sunday.
Note: Dolphins starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been suffered ACL and MCL sprains in his left knee. It is possible he could return during the playoffs. Backup quarterback Matt Moore has been starting for the Dolphins in place of Tannehill.

SEE ALSO: Osweiler to remain on bench; Savage to start vs. Titans
EMBED </>More News Videos

The Houston Texans are sticking with Tom Savage at quarterback on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Texansnflfootballnfl playoffsHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Lions want NFL to review A'Shawn Robinson's flagged tackle of Ezekiel Elliott
Steelers' Mike Tomlin says Terry Bradshaw went too far with his comments
Clemson's Jadar Johnson: J.T. Barrett not best QB we've faced
Rex Ryan fired as Bills' postseason drought reaches 17 seasons
More Sports
Top Stories
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Sex offender arrested after deputies find photos of underage girls
Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old World War II vet
Woman's body dumped near children's park
1 dead, 1 injured after thousands attend quinceañera
Prosecutors: Paul Wall, Baby Bash promoted 'secret smoke session'
Show More
Passerby saves dog from burning SUV
Mom walks 30 hours through snow to help family
HPD search for suspect in fatal shooting
Baby on liver transplant list only waits 40 minutes
Bear interacts with motorists and tranquilized
More News
Top Video
Sex offender arrested after deputies find photos of underage girls
1 dead, 1 injured after thousands attend quinceañera
11-year-old boy receives adoption certificate for Christmas
Passerby saves dog from burning SUV
More Video