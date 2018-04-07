SPORTS
Westbrook's stellar fourth-quarter defense on Harden fuels Thunder past Rockets

Royce Young
HOUSTON -- James Harden sat on the bench, waiting for his time to check back in and stick a knife into the Oklahoma City Thunder 's playoff hopes. With 9:14 left he got off the bench and jogged his way to check back in right as Alex Abrines finished an and-1 to put the Thunder up four. The Houston Rockets called timeout, and Harden was back in. First possession, a vicious trademark step-back 3 over Paul George.

The feeling in the arena was tangible, the kind of feeling that has defined this Rockets season and effectively signed, sealed and delivered the MVP for Harden.

Without Andre Roberson, who is a known Harden stopper (or as much of one as can exist on this planet), George has taken the primary assignment, but went to the bench shortly after Harden's 3 for a quick rest. Russell Westbrook took over the assignment, likely to just spell George until he could return. But Westbrook, who is infuriates some with his tantalizing but very inconsistent defensive ability, cranked it up. He fought over every screen, jumped passing lanes, and frustrated Harden. It sparked a 9-0 run for the Thunder to go up eight midway through the fourth, which included a Westbrook 3, a Westbrook layup and a Westbrook layup and a Westbrook steal and pass to George for two free throws.

Their backs against the playoff wall, on the road against the NBA's best team, as he often has found a way to do for the franchise the last two years, Westbrook answered the call. It wasn't a pretty line -- 24 points on 10-of-28 shooting, 7 rebounds and 10 assists -- but it was everything the Thunder needed to pull out a 108-102 win.

The Thunder's season has been defined by confounding moments, strange losses, and resilient bounce-backs. They aren't the super team they were billed to potentially be, or that they themselves thought they were, but they do have star power and the ability to flash something special in a 48-minute window.

The way they played the Rockets, a team already positioned and coasting into the playoffs mind you, was what the Thunder have stood in the mirror and repeated all season long -- it's there, and they can be something, they just have to do it. They've told themselves they're built for the postseason, and at least on one end of things, it was exactly that. The Thunder had to have this game and with the win, have set up a scenario where they punch a ticket to postseason with one more win, either over the Heat or at home against the Grizzlies on the last day of the season.

What has plagued OKC in the last few weeks has been a perplexing shooting slump, namely for George who traditionally hits some peaks and valleys throughout the season. But after questioning his mechanics and saying his shot felt "funny," George showed up to the Toyota Center on Friday night after the Thunder arrived in Houston, with one of the equipment managers, Wilson Taylor, arranging for him to be let in. A security guard opened up the building for George, and all alone on the adjoining practice court at the arena, around 8:30 p.m. George spent an hour or so by himself in the gym just shooting.

It seemed to pay off, at least momentarily as George drilled a step-back 3 with his first shot. Maybe some of the karma of the hard work mixed in too, with George being blessed with a banked-in 3 shortly after. He finished with 24 points on a not-great 6-of-17 shooting, including 3-of-7 from 3, but he dropped a critical crossover pull-up early in the fourth, and knocked down 9-of-10 from the free throw line, featuring some to ice it late.

Then there was Carmelo Anthony, who has become a target for many of the Thunder's struggles, who finished with a solid 22 on 7-of-14 shooting. But that included him missing his final six shots, and making up for it by knocking down a couple critical free throws. It was all kind of metaphorical for the Thunder's big three -- not pretty, not impressive, but just enough.

It felt a lot like survival for the Thunder, but that's what it's about for them. They've gone from dreaming of overpowering the West with talent to just finding a way in. They walked into Houston loose and energetic, dancing pregame and joking around. They've just to push away the idea they're pressing, but as the clock drained out and a 10-point lead slipped to seven, then five, you could sense the Thunder praying for it to just run out. They found a way, and at this point, that's all they can do.

Russell Westbrook knocks the ball out of bounds and then steals it from James Harden in the 4th quarter.
