SPORTS
espn

Warriors' Andre Iguodala upgraded to questionable for Game 4 against Rockets.

The Golden State Warriors have upgraded forward Andre Iguodala's status from doubtful to questionable for Tuesday's Game 4 against the Houston Rockets.

Iguodala bruised his left leg when he banged knees with James Harden in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday night. The bruise is slightly below the knee.

Iguodala, who was held out of practice on Monday, a source told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, had an X-ray and an MRI on Monday which the Warriors say showed no structural damage.

Iguodala received treatment to the knee Monday night and again Tuesday morning. His status for Game 4 will depend on his ability to tolerate the pain in his knee, which remains sore.

The Warriors will make a final call before the game. If he plays, Iguodala would likely wear a padded sleeve to protect against further injury.

Iguodala is averaging 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists through three games of the series. He has played a little more than 27 minutes per game.
Related Topics:
sportsespngolden state warriorsjames hardenhouston rocketsnbaandre iguodala
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Houston Texans praise Watt's role as healer in wake of Santa Fe
Deshaun Watson says knee feels good after surgery
Astros release currently suspended ex-top prospect Jon Singleton
HIGH-FASHION HOOPERS: Rockets, Warriors pre-game fashion
More Sports
Top Stories
Grade changing scandal uncovered at Furr High School
Students and staff allowed to collect belongings from Santa Fe HS today
Buc-ee's beaver mascot wins in lawsuit over branding
3 arrested in possible courthouse ATM crime ring
One Minute Weather: More downpours today
La Porte student arrested for threat against Lomax Jr High
Texas State Technical College closed Tuesday due to threat
6 school threats in one day across Houston area
Show More
Authorities on scene of active shooting in Panama City, Florida
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Eye on the Gulf: Tropical development is possible
Sheriff reveals moment officers confronted Santa Fe HS gunman
J.J. Watt inspires Santa Fe shooting survivors' recovery
More News