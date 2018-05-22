Warriors' Andre Iguodala upgraded to questionable for Game 4 against Rockets.

The Golden State Warriors have upgraded forward Andre Iguodala's status from doubtful to questionable for Tuesday's Game 4 against the Houston Rockets.
Iguodala bruised his left leg when he banged knees with James Harden in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday night. The bruise is slightly below the knee.
Iguodala, who was held out of practice on Monday, a source told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, had an X-ray and an MRI on Monday which the Warriors say showed no structural damage.
Iguodala received treatment to the knee Monday night and again Tuesday morning. His status for Game 4 will depend on his ability to tolerate the pain in his knee, which remains sore.
The Warriors will make a final call before the game. If he plays, Iguodala would likely wear a padded sleeve to protect against further injury.
Iguodala is averaging 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists through three games of the series. He has played a little more than 27 minutes per game.
