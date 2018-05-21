SPORTS
Warriors' Andre Iguodala (knee) doubtful for Game 4

Ramona Shelburne
The Golden State Warriors have listed Andre Iguodala as doubtful for Tuesday's Game 4 against the Houston Rockets.

Iguodala sustained a left leg contusion when he banged knees with James Harden in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday night.

A Warriors source said the bruise got worse overnight, so Iguodala was held out of practice on Monday. The bruise is slightly below the knee.

Iguodala had an X-ray on Monday and it came back clean, but the team still listed him as doubtful Monday evening.

Iguodala is averaging 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists through three games of the series. He has played a little more than 27 minutes per game.

