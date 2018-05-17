SPORTS

Veteran NBA photographer on sidelines of Rockets-Warriors series

EMBED </>More Videos

Veteran NBA photographer is front row for Rockets-Warriors (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Andrew Bernstein is the NBA's longest tenured league photographer.

He has shot some of the biggest moments in NBA history, including 25 NBA Finals.

He has snapped pics of Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson - the original Twin Towers. He also photographed that legendary Rockets matchup with the Lakers.

He was also on the court on Monday when James Harden and Kevin Durant clashed in Game 1.

In the video above, Berstein explains why relationships are key, referencing his long-time kinship with Chris Paul.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNBAHouston RocketsphotographyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
James Harden: 'We don't really worry about who we're playing'
Rockets rout Warriors 127-105 to tie series at 1-all
Verlander throws 5-hit shutout, Astros blank Angels 2-0
Meet ultimate Houston Rockets superfan 'John E. Rocket'
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman allegedly served man 11 beers before deadly crash
Role players shine as Rockets take Game 2 vs. Warriors
Rockets in 60 seconds: Houston takes Game 2
Neighbors on edge after 3-year-old shot at apartments
Experts offer tips after 13-year-old says he was abducted
Good Samaritan goes viral after shading woman at bus stop
Their marriages were arranged, but they found love anyway
Texas Children's Hospital put on prom for patients
Show More
City leaders make plea after 3-year-old shot in Sunnyside
Man accused of touching and kidnapping girl in Galveston
Houston mayor added police overtime, but only after cutting it
Teacher suspended after allegedly calling student 'N-word'
Rant against workers speaking Spanish goes viral
More News