Undrafted K.J. Malone signs deal with Texans

Former LSU offensive tackle K.J. Malone, whose father is NBA Hall of Famer Karl Malone, will get a shot to make the NFL with the Houston Texans.

Malone signed with the Texans after going undrafted this weekend. His father celebrated the signing on Twitter.

"It's a dream come true," K.J. Malone said, according to the Houston Chronicle. "I always dreamed of playing in the NFL, and to play for an organization like the Texans is amazing."

At the scouting combine, Malone, 6-foot-4, 303 pounds, ran a5.34 in the 40-yard dash, did 15 repetitions in the bench press, had a vertical jump of29.5 inches and a broad jump of103 inches.

He started at left tackle the past two seasons at LSU. He missed six games with a knee injury last season.
