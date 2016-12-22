SPORTS

University of Houston adds 3 to new football coaching staff

The University of Houston formally introduced Major Applewhite as the football head coach. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
University of Houston head coach Major Applewhite has started the process of filling in his new coaching staff.

RELATED: Major Applewhite named University of Houston football coach
EMBED </>More News Videos

Major Applewhite is the new head coach of the University of Houston football team

PHOTOS: Applewhite introduced as UH head coach
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

The Cougars have hired Clay Jennings as the co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach, James Casey as the tight ends coach and A.J. Blum as the defensive line coach.

ABOUT THE COACHES:

Clay Jennings:

Jennings spent last season as the defensive backs coach at the University of Texas. Prior to UT, he spent two seasons coaching at Arkansas.

James Casey:
Casey joined the UH's football program as a offensive football analyst in January following a seven-year career in the National Football League. He was an All-American tight end at Rice University from 2007-2008.

A.J. Blum:
Blum was the assistant head coach, co-defensive coordinator and off-season coordinator at Westfield High School.

Related Topics:
sportsuniversity of houstoncollege footballHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Bowl-bound Wolverines suspend Grant Perry from all team activities
Edwin Encarnacion, Indians agree on 3 years, $60M with club option
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino says violation was for prescribed medicine after last fight
Vote: Which team will win each NFL division?
Kenyon Martin: George Karl's new book 'full of lies and deceit'
More Sports
Top Stories
Emergency landing after report of sounds from cargo hold
Helicopter makes emergency landing along Highway 99
Deputies hand out $10,000 of gift cards
Female chase suspect in custody in SW Houston
Son accused of killing mom leaves note in funeral program
Passenger leaves $3K tip for parking attendant at IAH
Stranger's kindness helps dad on flight with baby
Show More
Refinery workers surprise colleague with new car
At least one injured in car accident in SW Houston
Jetblue passenger removed after harassing Ivanka Trump
1 injured after e-cigarette explodes on public bus
Mother dies after car pins her against house in NW Harris Co.
More News
Photos
$15.9M River Oaks mansion offers unparalleled luxury
PHOTOS: Sunday sights from Day For Night festival
PHOTOS: Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market
Over-the-top Christmas displays draw bah-humbugs
More Photos