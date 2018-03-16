Before the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, no team seeded 16th has beaten a No. 1 seed in the event's history.To soften the blow, Tigers fans, Texas Southern did not make history Friday night.The scrappy SWAC tournament champions were outmatched against No. 1 Xavier, which held the Tigers to minutes and minutes of scoring droughts in a 102-83 win.For their part, the Tigers had five players scoring in double digits, led by Demontrae Jefferson's 20 points.Derrick Bruce added 18 points and Robert Lewis scored 14.A bright spot for the Tigers came at the 12:22 mark of the first half when TSU was up by 7 points. The elation was short lived when Xavier went on a 36-17 run into halftime.TSU was the only team in the tournament with a losing record, but added a feather in the cap, winning its first NCAA Tournament game in school history.