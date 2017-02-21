Tom Brady's missing jersey valued at $500,000

Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey, which is presumed to have been stolen out of his locker at NRG Stadium, is still missing.Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has asked the Texas Rangers to assist the Houston Police Department in finding it and it appears there's half a million reasons why.The Houston Police Department released a report valuing the jersey at $500,000.According to the police report, the crime is listed as a first-degree felony.The summary on the police report states: "On 2/05/17, the City of Houston hosted Super Bowl LI in the NRG Stadium. Shortly after winning the game, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady noticed his game jersey missing from his locker in the Patriots designated locker room."