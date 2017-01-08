It's the dream match-up that we've all been waiting for...Houston vs Dallas in the Super Bowl! Fans of the Cowboys and Texans don't normally agree, but the thought of an all Texas Super Bowl in Texas has some rooting for their in-state rival.Fans were robbed of the possibility of that matchup in 1993 when the Houston Oilers fell to the Buffalo Bills in the worst moment in Houston sports history, better known as "the comeback".Could it happen this time? Technically, yes.The Texans defeated the Oakland Raiders in the AFC wildcard game and now will play either the New England Patriots or the Kansas City Chiefs. Who they play will depend on the Miami/Pittsburgh game that will be held Sunday at noon. If the Steelers win, the Texans will play the New England Patriots next Saturday. If the Dolphins win, the Texans will play at Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.If the Texans beat either the Patriots or Kansas City, they advance to the AFC Championship.Now on the other side of the bracket, how can Dallas make it?Throughout the season, Dallas powered its way to a 13-3 record to earn a bye-week and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.Since the Seahawks won its wildcard game, Dallas will host the winner of the Giants-Packers game. The Cowboys beat the Packers earlier in the season, but lost twice to the Giants. Win one game and Dallas advances to the NFC Championship Game Jan. 22 in Dallas.If both teams win their conference, we'll have the Super Bowl we've all been waiting for since the possibility was brought up on an episode of King of the Hill.In the words of Hank Hill, "An all Texas Super Bowl? His will be done."