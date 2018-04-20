SPORTS
espn

Texans 'optimistic' about long-term deal with Jadeveon Clowney

Sarah Barshop
HOUSTON -- Texans general manager Brian Gaine said he is optimistic the team will sign Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to a long-term contract before the start of the season.

"I won't discuss our negotiations publicly, but I'm optimistic that something can be done," Gaine said Friday at his pre-draft news conference.

Clowney is scheduled to play on his fifth-year option in 2018, when he will get a significant raise because he was the No. 1 overall pick in 2014. Clowney made $7 million in 2017, and in 2018 he is scheduled to make more than $12 million.

"[I like his] height, weight, [and] speed," Gaine said. "The production, the performance, the pass-rush ability. The guy's a disruptive player. He plays the run well. So we're doing our best to fortify our nucleus of players, and we'd like him to be a part of it."

Clowney dealt with injuries during his first two NFL seasons; he played in his first 16-game season in 2017. Although Clowney's 15.5 sacks are tied for 23rd among NFL players since the beginning of the 2016 season, he has 37 tackles for a loss, which is second to only to Arizona Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones.
Related Topics:
sportsespndealhouston texansnflcontractbrian gainejadeveon clowney
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Here's where you can find James Harden beard inspired candy
J.J. Watt named to TIME 100 list of influential people
Mariners turn unlikely triple play against Astros
UIL to add instant replay to state championship games
More Sports
Top Stories
LIVE: George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing
What to know if you're going to Barbara Bush's viewing
Some details released for Barbara Bush's funeral
18-wheeler driver narrowly escapes truck explosion
Students begin school walkouts on Columbine anniversary
1 injured after shooting at Florida high school
Police: Driver in wrong-way crash may have been drinking
Man allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill ex-girlfriend and her family
Show More
Grandma suspected of killing 2 captured in Texas
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
Southwest sends $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Free spay and neuter clinic needs volunteers Saturday in Alief
Texas A&M students honored to be part of service for Barbara Bush
More News