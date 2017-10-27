HOUSTON TEXANS

Texans' McNair on anthem protest: Can't have inmates running prison

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In an ESPN The Magazine report describing this month's meetings between NFL owners and players over the widespread national anthem protest, Houston Texans owner Bob McNair was described as making an upsetting remark during an owners' only summit on the controversy.

In a discussion over the business-related backlash of players' protests, McNair as quoted as saying, "We can't have the inmates running the prison."
LINK: ESPN The Magazine describes NFL meetings over anthem protest

The expression was made as owners attempted to deal with the protests while being sensitive to their players' grievances.

In the report, McNair, who has gone on record as a million-dollar contributor to President Trump's campaign, immediately drew offense for the remark by NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent, who played in the league.

"Vincent said that in all his years of playing in the NFL [...] he never felt like an 'inmate,'" the report stated.

The same report also described McNair taking Vincent aside from the meeting to apologize, saying that he felt horrible and that his words weren't meant to be taken literally.

In response, McNair offered regret for his words:



The article posed McNair and influential Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on one end of a spectrum of owners dealing with the protests. ESPN described both owners dealing with backlash over a controversy that remained unresolved and couldn't be ignored.

Jones was reported as instituting a no-stand, no-play policy to his players.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Texansnflnational anthemamerican flagESPNHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOUSTON TEXANS
JJ Watt to throw out first pitch at World Series Game 3
JJ Watt to distribute $30 mil of Harvey funds to 4 charities
Texans' Watson faces crash course in Seahawks
What Houston was like in 2005
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
Houston Dynamo's win motivated by Astros' success - DaMarcus Beasley
Astros manager A.J. Hinch calls hotel altercation report 'nonsense'
Can you tell who is who? Fans greet Astros caravan
Free! Mattress Mack giving away World Series tickets
More Sports
Top Stories
Cold weather blows into Houston for the World Series
Astros manager refutes report of altercation at hotel
Can you tell who is who? Fans greet Astros caravan
KIPP counselor facing new sex crime charges
Minute Maid Park expected to rock for World Series
What are the JFK files?
100 mph chase: 10-year-old arrested after joy ride
HCSO: Up to 9 vehicles hit woman who died on Hwy 249
Show More
Guide to getting to World Series in downtown Houston
Free! Mattress Mack giving away World Series tickets
Missing woman found alive 42 years later
Navy rescues 2 women who were lost at sea for months
Bridge on Grand Parkway due for month-long closure
More News
Photos
Take me out to the ballgame! Celebs at the World Series
Adorable newborn Astros fans appear on baseball cards
Where to find Kate Upton's Astros games outfits
Wings Over Houston takes flight!
More Photos