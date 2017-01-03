SPORTS

Texans announce that Brock Osweiler will start against the Raiders

Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

HOUSTON --
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien announced that Brock Osweiler will be starting in Saturday's playoff game against the Oakland Raiders.

Back up quarterback Tom Savage had been playing after Osweiler was benched during the Jacksonville Jaguars game on Dec. 18.

Osweiler came off the bench and threw a touchdown and ran one in for a touchdown in Sunday's loss against the Tennessee Titans after Savage went out for a concussion.

SEE ALSO: Texans to host Raiders in first playoff game

The Texans will play the Raiders at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is 3:30pm on ABC13.
