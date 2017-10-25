SPORTS

Steal of a price: Man finds World Series tickets on StubHub for $9

LOS ANGELES (KTRK) --
Imagine finding World Series tickets on StubHub for a price you can't believe, have those same tickets refunded due to an error, and then have the ticketing service honor the original mistake.

According to Jordan Benedict, he found tickets to Wednesday's game between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers for only $9.08. He immediately made the purchase but felt uneasy, so he reached out to the ticketing agency.

"Since this was such an insane deal, I felt the need to reach out to StubHub customer service," Benedict said. "They were beyond accommodating and informed me that they would unfortunately be refunding my tickets and giving them back to the seller so they can repost them at the appropriate price."



After speaking to a supervisor, he was reminded that the tickets would have to be refunded. Then, he said something amazing happened.

"This amazing person told me that since it was such an unprecedented event for MLB World Series tickets being purchased at such a low price, they were going to honor the purchase price and give me two tickets in a similar area of the stadium," he posted.

With that gesture and for just the low price of $9.08, Benedict and a friend will be watching Game 2 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.


