  • LIVE VIDEO Former First Lady Barbara Bush to arrive at funeral home
  • LIVE VIDEO Lawsuit announced against Dr. Larry Nassar
SPORTS
espn

Roger Federer, Kevin Durant, Chloe Kim, Adam Rippon, J.J. Watt among Time 100

Tennis star Roger Federer is one of six people featured on a Time magazine cover honoring its most influential people of 2018, as six current athletes made the annual list.

Along with Federer,Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durantand cricket batsman Virat Kohli were recognized in the magazine's Titans sections. Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim, figure skater Adam Rippon andHouston Texans defensive end J.J. Wattalso were featured in the Top 100.

Federer's entry was written by Microsoft founder Bill Gates. In it, Gates recognized Federer as tennis' greatest player ever but also praised his charitable work.

"Roger knows that effective philanthropy, like great tennis, requires discipline and time," Gates wrote. "It will be a sad day for all of us fans when he hangs up his racket -- but we can take comfort in knowing that he's committed to making the world a more equitable place."

Other athletes were recognized for their work outside sports as well. Watt was praised for his fundraising effort after Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area, and Durant was lauded for committing $10 million to help disadvantaged children receive higher education.

Also making the list was Rachael Denhollander, the former gymnast who was the first to publicly accuse former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar of sexual assault. Denhollander was the first of hundreds to make accusations against Nassar, who is now serving decades in prison for sexual abuse and possession of child pornography.

Six athletes, including Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James and Simone Biles, also made the 2017 Time list. They were joined by Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein.
Related Topics:
sportsespngolden state warriorshouston texanssnowboardingtime 100nbatennisespnwjj wattnflolympic sportsroger federerkevin durantfigure skatingatp
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
TIRR wheelchair basketball team wins national championship
J.J. Watt named to TIME 100 list of influential people
James Harden 'not worried' about his shot despite going 2-of-18
Astros family express condolences for their No. 1 fan Barbara Bush
More Sports
Top Stories
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for religious attack on Muslim woman
Public invited to honor Barbara Bush at Houston City Hall
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell their story
Owe a fee for unpaid tolls? TxDOT to waive $1.3 billion in toll road fees
Minnesota prosecutor won't file charges in Prince's death
Klein ISD student accused of taking upskirt photo of teacher
Diaz-Canel replaces Raul Castro as Cuba's president
Thieves target courthouse ATM for 3rd time in a week
Show More
Man hiding in back seat nearly kidnapped Pasadena woman
J.J. Watt named to TIME 100 list of influential people
LIVE: Family of Barbara Bush arriving at Houston funeral home
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
Co-pilot on fatal Southwest flight lives in League City
More News