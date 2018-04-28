SPORTS

Game 1 of Houston Rockets-Utah Jazz playoff series set for Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We now know who Houston will play in the Western Conference semifinals.

By virtue of their Game 6 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, the Utah Jazz will face the Rockets. Game 1 will be played at Toyota Center on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Game 2, also set in Houston, is set for Wednesday, May 2. A time for this game was not immediately announced.

Earlier in the day, the Rockets opened second-round series ticket sales. The first two games, both set to be hosted by the Rockets, went on sale.

Houston swept the regular season series, 4-0. The Rockets latest win against the Jazz was on Feb. 26 in a low-scoring affair in Salt Lake City. Houston was down by four points at halftime, but came back to win, 96-85.

Games 3, 4, and, if necessary, 6 will be played in Utah. Games 5 and 7, if they are needed, will be in Houston.

Dates for the playoff games other than Games 1 and 2 were not immediately released.
See what tickets are available on the Houston Rockets website.
