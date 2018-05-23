SPORTS
Rockets to honor at Game 5 the victims, survivors, first responders of Santa Fe High School shooting

Tim MacMahon
OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Houston Rockets have extensive plans to honor the victims, survivors and first responders of the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School.

Friday's shooting, which a 17-year-old student confessed to committing after being arrested at the scene, resulted in the deaths of eight students and two teachers and injuries to 13 others.

The Rockets will wear a jersey honoring Santa Fe High School -- located about 30 miles from Houston -- during Thursday's Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors, sources told ESPN.

The Santa Fe school district announced that Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, a fellow native of Galveston County, has extended invitations to the entire Santa Fe High School senior class to attend Game 5 at no cost. Food and transportation will be provided for the students who attend.

The Santa Fe High School choir has been asked to sing the national anthem before the game, according to sources, who said invitations also have been extended to school administrators, county officials and first responders.

The Rockets intend to play a video honoring the Santa Fe High School victims and survivors on the large screens over the Toyota Center court before the game and also anticipate coordinating a pregame on-court tribute, sources said. Those plans are tentative, pending league approval and consultation with school officials.

"First and foremost, the playoffs [are] minor compared to what's taking place down in Santa Fe," Rockets star Chris Paul said Friday in the wake of the shootings. "Our prayers go out to the victims and families there having to deal with that situation."
