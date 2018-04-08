SPORTS

Houston Rockets playoff tickets go on sale Monday

Rockets fans, be sure you're near a computer tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rockets fans, be sure to set up your alarms and that you're near a computer tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.

That's what time the team's playoff tickets go on sale.

The team has already secured the best record in NBA and has locked up home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. But the rockets still do not know which team they will play against. That's because seeds nine through five are only separated by one game.

The team's first playoff game is on Saturday, April 14.

If you're up and early, you can get your tickets here.
