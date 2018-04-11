Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute dislocates shoulder in meaningless Rockets game

Mbah a Moute appeared to suffer the injury while dunking in the second quarter. He immediately held his shoulder in pain and left the game right after that.
The veteran dislocated his right shoulder in mid-December and missed 15 games due to the injury.
Coach Mike D'Antoni said that Mbah a Moute will undergo an MRI and that the severity of the injury isn't known yet.
"I think it's less [severe than his previous dislocated right shoulder injury] but I don't know," D'Antoni said after the game.
D'Antoni was hoping to play his regulars against the Lakers to give his team some rhythm heading into the playoffs. The Rockets entered the game with Ryan Anderson out with a left ankle sprain.
Mbah a Moute averaged 7.6 points and 25.9 minutes per game this season prior to playing the Lakers. He had two points and two rebounds when he departed with the injury.
The Rockets clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference on March 30.
