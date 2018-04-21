Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Buzz Worthy
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
share
tweet
share
email
SPORTS
Rockets fall to Timberwolves 121-105 in Game 3; Lead series 2-1
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3376704" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Rockets and Timberwolves face off in Game 3 of first-round series. (KTRK)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KTRK
Saturday, April 21, 2018 09:01PM
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets were unable to notch a 3-0 series lead, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-105 in Game 3.
The Rockets lead the series 2-1 with Game 4 on Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sports
Houston Rockets
Minnesota Timberwolves
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Reddick's 2 homers lead Astros to another rout of White Sox
Butler, Towns lead T-wolves past Rockets 121-105 in Game 3
Verlander, Correa, Astros romp; ChiSox pitcher passes out
Houston Dynamo roll over depleted Toronto FC lineup
More Sports
Top Stories
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
PHOTOS: Friends, family, dignitaries and VIP guests pay their respects to Barbara Bush
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Hundreds fill streets to say final farewell to Barbara Bush
College Station welcomes Barbara Bush home one final time
4 former presidents among hundreds at Barbara Bush's funeral
George H.W. Bush wears special socks for Barbara Bush
Verne Troyer, best known as Mini-Me in "Austin Powers," has died
Show More
2-year-old dies in crash in NW Houston
White Sox player in critical condition following brain bleed
Kids find man's body near Brays Bayou, police say
Love pours in as nation honors Barbara Bush
Mattress Mack remembers former First Lady Barbara Bush
More News
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Buzz Worthy
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston