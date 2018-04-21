SPORTS

Rockets fall to Timberwolves 121-105 in Game 3; Lead series 2-1

Rockets and Timberwolves face off in Game 3 of first-round series. (KTRK)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets were unable to notch a 3-0 series lead, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-105 in Game 3.

The Rockets lead the series 2-1 with Game 4 on Monday.
