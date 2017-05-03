Rockets drop Game 2 to Spurs

The Houston Rockets dropped Game 2 of their Western Conference playoff series with San Antonio Spurs 121 - 96. The series is now tied 1-1 and heads to Houston on Friday night.Houston's James Harden struggled against the re-energized Spurs, who rebounded after a Game 1 rout. Kawhi Leonard led San Antonio with 34 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists.The biggest concern for San Antonio may be the health of point guard Tony Parker. He suffered a leg injury in the fourth quarter and had to be carried off the court.Ryan Anderson was the bright spot for the Rockets. He made 4 of his 5 three-point attempts and finished with 18 points and 8 rebounds.Houston's head coach Mike D'Antoni warned that the Spurs would be ready for Game 2. "They'll respond," coach D'Antoni said. "Like I told the guys, we won one that's all that's happened ... They've got to defend their home court again, we have an opportunity to really get into them, but there will be a reaction and we'll just see how tough we are, see if we can hang in there."Wednesday's role reversal had the Spurs in the lead from the outset and they pulled away in the fourth quarter.