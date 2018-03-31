Home Sweet Home, Indeed. The #Rockets have now clinched the best record in the NBA and home court advantage throughout the playoffs!#RunAsOne 🚀 pic.twitter.com/NvCKtmEbIc — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 1, 2018

With the Raptors' loss, the Rockets clinched the NBA's best record for the first time in team history. Their 50 straight seasons without the NBA's best record (outright or tied) was the 2nd-longest in NBA history.



Only the Hawks (68) have a longer such streak. h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/v148r9rmTo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 1, 2018

